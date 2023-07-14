Bullet pierces Phoenix home as gunfire rings out

Durban – After hearing a loud bang, a Phoenix man said he discovered a spent bullet on his staircase which he found to still be hot when he picked it up. This bullet came through his asbestos ceiling into his house, said the resident, who preferred not to be named for safety reasons.

Since Tuesday night, residents of Phoenix in the areas of Southgate, Greenbury, Centenary Park, and Stonebridge as well as Clayfield have been hearing rapid gunfire coming from the Mount Royal area. KZN VIP Security also shared two video clips on Tuesday and Wednesday on Facebook in which gunfire can be heard clearly ringing out. It is believed that an alleged gangster in Mount Royal has died and the gunshots are being fired in the wake of his funeral.

The Clayfield resident, recalling what happened in his home on Tuesday evening, said that four of his family members were home when he had just arrived from work. Prior to the incident, he said there had been ongoing rapid gunfire that could be heard in the area, and after going out to gather information it was discovered that it was coming from Mount Royal. Following this he went back home and ignored the sound of the gunfire, knowing that Mount Royal is quite a distance from where they were.

“While I was in the bathroom undressing and my family was in the lounge, we heard a loud bang, and upon investigating I found a big lead which looked like it came from an R5 rifle on the staircase in the passage. It was a big bullet laying there on my tiled floor. When I went upstairs I saw a hole in the ceiling, so this bullet hit the asbestos roof and came through the ceiling and hit the tiled floor. It was a scary experience, we just thank God that no one was on the stairs when that happened and got hit by this bullet.” “Alert… Warning… Phoenix Residents living in Southgate, Greenbury, Centenary Park, and Stonebridge have been complaining of shooting… This is happening especially towards the evening. Several houses have been hit but no injuries or deaths have been reported so far. We are trying to establish where the shootings coming from. If you have information please contact the Police or KZN VIP… If you can get photos or videos please WhatsApp it 0671731737,” read KZN VIP Security’s alert on their page on Tuesday. And on Wednesday the security company put out another alert: “Bullets rain on homes in the Phoenix area as rapid gunfire had been heard from Mount Royal Area this afternoon. We’ve had multiple bullets land in homes in the Clayfield and Stonebridge areas.”