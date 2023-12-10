Burglar terrorising two North Coast communities nabbed after jumping out of a property

Durban — A man is expected to appear in court on the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal after he was found in possession of stolen property. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said: “A 39-year-old suspect was arrested yesterday (Saturday) after he was found in possession of stolen property. He is expected to appear before the uMhlali Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (Monday).”

The suspect was arrested during a routine patrol by Marshall Security, a private security company. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that in a significant achievement for Marshall Security, a routine patrol resulted in the apprehension of a suspect linked to a series of burglaries terrorising the Ballito and Salt Rock communities in the last few months. At around 4.25am, a Marshall Security officer spotted a suspect jumping out of a property on Ballito Drive. Responding immediately, their armed response officers were dispatched to the scene.

Powell said that while patrolling, their members spotted the suspect walking on Ballito Drive. As soon as the suspect noticed our team members approaching he attempted to flee on foot. After a short foot chase, the suspect was promptly apprehended. “Upon searching the suspect house breaking implements as well as two cellphones and a laptop were found in his possession and are suspected to be stolen,” Powell said. A routine patrol resulted in the apprehension of a suspect linked to a series of burglaries terrorising the Ballito and Salt Rock communities in the last few months. Picture: Marshall Security “The suspect, now in custody, is being linked to at least two recent house break-ins in the area, with investigations pending on other related incidents,” Powell said.