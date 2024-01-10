Busy morning for snake rescuer with three herald snakes

Durban — From rescuing three black mambas on Saturday afternoon, Durban snake rescuer Nick Evans rescued three herald snakes on Tuesday morning. Just like the black mambas in the Westville North area, the herald snakes were in one area too, Malvern.

“On Saturday, it was an afternoon of mambas, in one area. Today (Tuesday), it’s been a morning of heralds, in one area!” Evans exclaimed. “Three herald snakes in Malvern before 9am. “The first one was unfortunately dead, suspected to be killed by a cat. The second was hiding under some recently cut foliage, and the third was hiding in a drain.”

The first one was unfortunately dead, suspected to be killed by a cat. The second was hiding under some recently cut foliage, and the third was hiding in a drain. Picture: Nick Evans Evans said it appeared the snakes took advantage of Monday night’s rain. “The second and third heralds had full stomachs… The one in the drain must have swallowed an enormous toad!” Evans exclaimed again. He said the nocturnal snakes eat frogs, particularly toads, which would have been moving in the rain on Monday night.

Evans added that heralds can look quite intimidating. "They flatten their heads, coil back, and strike repeatedly in an attempt to scare off any threats," Evans said. "Their very weak venom is of no concern to people." He said herald snakes are popularly known as "red-lipped herald", although many, particularly in Durban, lack the red/orange lip.

Evans explained that heralds are often confused for black mambas. A mamba hatches out at a length of 50-60cm, in February/March, and at that size, they’re rarely seen and grow quickly. The average herald is about that length. Mambas are far larger. “Mambas don’t put on a big show like heralds. They’re quick to move away, occasionally spreading a narrow hood, possibly exposing the black interior of the mouth,” Evans said. “Heralds have white speckles on their body, and the back of the head has a black colour on it.”