Cable thieves are now targeting trucks in Durban. This what the industry is doing to fight it in Clairwood

DURBAN - AN UPSURGE in cable theft from heavy duty trucks parked at traffic intersections on Clairwood junction, south of Durban, is costing freight companies thousands of rands. The junction is frequented by trucks destined for the Durban port, Maydon Wharf and Bayhead Road. Trucks use this route to join the M7. Cables between a truck’s horse and trailer are cut and removed by thieves.

Local stakeholders have now taken a stance against this crime in the Clairwood area. The affected stakeholders and businesses were planning to sign agreement forms on Monday in line with putting in place security measures to fight the truck-cable theft. Clairwood Business Forum co-ordinator Juan van Dyk said they decided to recruit street patrollers to conduct foot patrols between the M7 along South Coast Road to Blamey Road.

“We have met with all affected businesses. We will have 24-hour security on foot beat patrolling the streets. It will be also linked to a control room and an armed response vehicle that will be stationed in Clairwood 24/7,” he said. Last Wednesday, a Zimbabwean truck driver, who works for a Drummond trucking company and drives between South Africa and Zimbabwe, was the latest known victim on South Coast Road. He was en route to Johannesburg. “The criminals take advantage of the traffic lights since they are very slow. They cut our cables, and run away,” said Mayor Kazingizi, the truck driver.

Cables between a truck’s horse and trailer are cut and removed by thieves, who then sell them. Picture: Supplied “Modern trucks are almost completely electronics- controlled via many on board computer controllers. Braking systems fail ... (when cables are stolen) as do many other operations causing severe risk to other road users,” said Ken Drummond, owner of the Drummond trucking company. “The cost of repairs to vehicles with damaged on-board computers ranges between R70 000 and R120 000 or much more depending on how many computer modules need replacement. These costs are aside from vehicle recovery costs or damage to other innocent road users.” Heather Nel, who ran a frail care in Sarnia, Homeleigh Haven was excited to hear about the dedicated security force that would patrol and safeguard trucks as well as drivers.

Durban metro police spokesperson senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad urged truck drivers and truck owners to play their part by ensuring that they arranged safe parking spaces for trucks. “Truck drivers and owners must also take extra precautions in ensuring that they do not park in places that are not safe. At the end of the day, whether these vehicles are laden or not, they are still a target for criminals who would want to either loot or disassemble these vehicles. These criminals would sell truck parts to scrap yards. “Scrapyard dealers must also play their part and make sure that they have the identity numbers and residential addresses of the people who sell to them unless of course they were also part of the syndicate.”