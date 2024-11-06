Call for budget allocations to address early childhood development sector realities

Durban — In a bid to meet the demands of the education sector, there is a need for fresh ideas, especially with a 5.6% increase in funding for basic education. This was said in a press release by Deb Zelezniak, CEO of the Santa Shoebox Project that called for more to be done to address the unique challenges faced by the early childhood development (ECD) sector.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana unveiled a 5.6 percent annual increase in funding for education in his recently delivered Medium Term Budget Policy Statement. This funding boost aims to tackle pressing educational issues, including the introduction of a nutrition programme piloted specifically for ECD initiatives. While these measures have been met with approval from various sectors, Zelezniak called for a more refined approach to the complexities inherent in the ECD sector. Zelezniak emphasises the necessity for deeper engagement and involvement of women who lead ECD centres in shaping the policies that directly affect them. “Their participation is vital to drive meaningful reform,” she said.

She further said that it will ultimately enhance the quality of education for the nation's youngest citizens. Highlighting a critical concern, Zelezniak insists that ECD practitioners must be reclassified as teaching professionals. Currently, practitioners are regarded as self-employed by the Department of Basic Education (DBE), a status that not only strips them of essential benefits such as medical aid and housing allowances, but also undermines their crucial role in foundational education. “This deprives them of career stability and respect for their profession,” said Zelezniak.

The call for up-skilling educators in the ECD sphere is another crucial component Zelezniak addresses. With nearly fifty per cent of ECD practitioners lacking formal training and qualifications, the need for enhanced educational foundations becomes paramount. Zelezniak stated that while many ECD centres primarily serve as safe spaces for children, they must evolve to provide robust educational experiences. Also, only 10% of South African primary school teachers believe that most children are developmentally ready for school. “South Africa’s ECD reform hinges on listening to the educators at its core,” Zelezniak concludes.