Call for climate action after storm havoc in City and coast

Durban — Greenpeace Africa has called for climate action after the KwaZulu-Natal storm which battered parts of the South Coast and eThekwini. Some areas along the coast of KZN recorded rainfall between 30mm and 170mm.

Greenpeace Africa conveyed solidarity with those affected by the storms in KZN and called for urgent climate action as extreme weather conditions continue to unfold in SA. Climate and Energy campaigner Thandile Chinyavanhu said: “The science is clear: we are in a climate emergency. There is nothing natural about the destruction unfolding in KwaZulu-Natal. “Residents have barely rebuilt what was lost in last year's storms, and residents in Inanda and Phoenix are watching their homes torn apart while politicians still debate whether we need fossil fuels in our future.

"Once again, Greenpeace Africa calls upon President (Cyril) Ramaphosa to take urgent climate action. Extreme weather events will only become more intense and its consequences for communities more severe. “Should our government neglect the severity of this situation, they will essentially be deeming KwaZulu-Natal a sacrifice zone, and its people collateral damage.” Meanwhile, Green Corridors has called for volunteers to help with the Green Hub and Blue Lagoon clean-up.

The non-profit organisation that looks after green spaces in Durban, with support from the eThekwini Municipality and other funders, has urged citizens to assist where they can in clean-up operations. Green Corridors said that there was devastation all over the city, with most of the riverine areas badly affected. It said that the Green Hub at Blue Lagoon, which is an open space for the public to enjoy, has been overrun with waste and debris, with some historic trees also having been blown over.

Green Corridors Litterbooms co-ordinator Siphiwe Rakgabale appealed to anyone who has time to come assist over the next few days. “We would appreciate any assistance we can get. It is a lovely open green space that the public enjoys, especially on weekends and holidays and we would like to clear it as soon as possible,” Rakgabale said. He said that Green Corridors would have waste bags and safety gloves for volunteers, who are advised to also wear sunhats and closed shoes.

Rakgabale will advise volunteers on how to clear the waste appropriately. These gloves and waste bags can be collected from the Green Hub. Green Corridors is hoping to take as much of the waste to the Green Corridors' KwaMashu Material Beneficiation Centre for repurposing into eco-pavers and other materials where possible. Rakgabale will also head the Green Corridors litterbooms team to co-ordinate the clearing of the waste from 16 booms on Durban rivers that have been set up to catch waste before it reaches the sea.