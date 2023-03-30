Call for easier border control on roads

Durban — The Road Freight Association (RFA) has called for a resolution to delays at border posts. In a statement released by the RFA, CEO Gavin Kelly said the efficient and continuous flow of freight through border posts is vital to the sustainability of transporters, the companies whose goods are being transported and the economy.

“It is crucial that our borders operate with the least amount of delays and that the congestion and queues that are becoming the norm at certain border posts are removed/ resolved as soon as possible.” Kelly said there were reports which indicate systemic issues and a lack of co-ordination between various authorities and wanted these resolved as soon as possible. The RFA is willing and ready to assist the Border Management Agency (BMA) to get freight moving swiftly and efficiently across borders, said Kelly.

He said the RFA had a good collaborative relationship with Sars Customs forged over decades of jointly discussing, identifying and resolving challenges that occur at borders. Minister of Home Affairs and chairperson of the inter-ministerial consultative committee on border management Aaron Motsoaledi said they recently tabled the first planning instruments for the BMA. Motsoaledi said this achievement came after 10 years of policy and legislative deliberations at the parliamentary and societal level on the need for replacing the multi-agency border management approach into an integrated model.

“Challenges caused by the fragmented approach to border management in South Africa are constant disruptions to trade flows and supply chains owing to inefficiencies and too many bottlenecks and barriers to seamless cross-border movements,” Motsoaledi said. He said addressing these issues would not only improve national security but also enhance the performance of cross-border trade and transport systems, which is very important for improving regional and continental integration. Motsoaledi said traders/trucks had to wait about 36 hours at the South Africa– Zimbabwe Beitbridge border post.