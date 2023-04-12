Call for entries: 10th Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards

Durban – The KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission together with MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Siboniso Duma has issued a call to aspiring and established local film-makers in KZN to participate in this year’s 10th annual Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards. The KZN Film Commission’s acting chief executive officer, Victor Senna, said the aim of the awards is to celebrate the craft of film-making, heroes and veterans who have made a mark in the film industry.

He said the awards have been running since 2013. “The awards have five to over 28 categories; this is a testament to the growth and development within the KZN province. The growth also speaks to the amazing talent that continues to position KwaZulu-Natal as a force to be reckoned with in both film and television,” said Senna. He said the Simon Sabela Film and Television Awards are strategically aligned with the Durban International Film Festival (DIFF), one of the biggest film events on the continent that attracts global film industry professionals with an emphasis on celebrating African content.

He said the DIFF will take place from July 20. “The 2023 edition will celebrate both the 2021 and 2022 eligible productions. In 2021 the awards were planned to celebrate the 2022 winners; however, as the awards faced unforeseen circumstances, the 2021 awards were postponed to 2022. Furthermore, as we are celebrating the 10th anniversary, it is critical to bring in a twist to the awards and give the industry a double dose of the winners in each category, maintaining consistency of an annual event. “In celebration of the 10 years of the awards, the eligibility period for submission is for productions that have not entered the Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards in previous sessions, specifically television: July 2021 and July 2022, and film: July 2021 and July 2022,” said Senna.