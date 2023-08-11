Call for equal opportunities for people living with disabilities

Durban — People living with disabilities in eThekwini marched to the City Hall demanding equal job opportunities, and the implementation of programmes to end gender-based violence (GBV) on Thursday. The march was led by the founder of Nokusa Support for Disabled People and SABC’s Uzalo actor Menzi Nxumalo.

The Nokusa Support for Disabled People is a non-profit organisation (NPO) that creates awareness about the needs of people with physical disabilities. The group carried placards and a coffin. Nxumalo said the coffin symbolised the end of inequality.

Their demands were job opportunities for people living with disabilities, and the implementation of programmes to end GBV. They also urged the municipality to work closely with NPOs to tackle the challenges faced by people living with disabilities. People living with disabilities in eThekwini marched to the City Hall demanding equal job opportunities and an end to gender-based violence. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency(ANA) They called for interventions aimed at resolving challenges faced by people living with disabilities.

“We are here at City to urge the municipality to work with the NPOs to end GBV and create job opportunities for people living with disabilities. “Living with a disability is very challenging and those with disabilities are not given fair opportunities as everyone else. If I were to ask you, how many news anchors, ward councillors or business people are living with disabilities? This tells you that people living with disabilities are not given equal opportunities,” said Nxumalo. Nxumalo also urged communities to play their role by taking the initiative to assist and not wait for government.

“The disability grant is not enough, and should not be a death sentence, people living with disabilities must not limit themselves. “We don’t believe that those living with disabilities must be taken to homes for the disabled, instead, they must be given skills to survive. They deserve equal opportunities. “People must stop taking them for granted, they must support them,” concluded Nxumalo. One of the protesters, Senzo Gumede, 43, living with a disability said he had many challenges.

“The government has neglected us. I worked as a receptionist before Covid-19. The company had to close the offices and work from home, so I was retrenched. Sometimes when we look for work they ask us why we are looking for a job while we are getting a grant,” said Gumede. Gumede’s mother and sister were dependent on grants. Njabulo Zungu from eThekwini’s Rapid Response unit who received the memorandum on behalf of the office of mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, said they will liaise with the organisation once they have read through the memorandum.