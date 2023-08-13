Call for increased police deployment to strengthen 72-hour manhunt for killers of six people in uMlazi

Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka has called for an increased police deployment to beef up the manhunt for suspects after the murder of six people in uMlazi on Friday night. Hlomuka called for increased police deployment to beef up the 72-hour manhunt for suspects.

Following the incident, KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said provincial police launched a manhunt for at least four armed men who are suspected to be behind a mass shooting which left six people dead and one critically injured at Q Section, uMlazi on Friday night. He said that information suggests that four suspects stormed into a house just before midnight and shot two people inside the house, one person was shot inside a backroom while the fourth person was shot next to a toilet outside. He was also found with burn wounds. The same suspects reportedly proceeded to an informal settlement a few metres away from the first scene and shot three people inside a shack. Two were certified dead at the scene and the other was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds, Netshiunda said.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that one of the suspects, who was leading the other three, demanded his identity document from the victims before shooting them. It is believed that he was implicated and is wanted by police for another murder in which he allegedly dropped his identity document accidentally. Reports indicate that he believed that one of the deceased was in possession of his identity document,” Netshiunda said. “Three of the suspects have been identified and a 72-hour mobilisation of maximum resources has been activated in search of the suspects.” Netshiunda said that police are appealing to anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police or call our crime stop number 08600 10111 or alert the police via the MySAPS App.

MEC Hlomuka tasked police to work with speed and efficiency to ensure the apprehension of the suspects. “We are confident that police will apprehend these brazen thugs within the 72-hour mobilisation period that has been set by the Provincial Commissioner. We are committed to restoring law and order in our communities. We cannot and will not allow our communities to be held at ransom by criminal activity. We have called on the police to augment the number of personnel assigned to pursue and arrest these criminals. We are certain that our law-enforcement officers are equal to the task,” Hlomuka said. The MEC added that the government and law enforcement are working tirelessly to remove the large number of illegal firearms and ammunition used by criminals to commit crimes, especially murder. A total of 332 were recovered in various operations around the province last month.

Meanwhile, the DA in KZN has demanded speedy arrests for the mass shooting in uMlazi. DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers said the party calls on the Police Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, to ensure speedy arrests. “We condemn the shooting in the strongest terms. SAPS must prove that they have a handle on crime in the province as their track record is shocking and leaves much to be desired, with KZN remaining the “murder capital” of the country,” Rodgers said.

He said this clearly indicates the total disregard criminals have for the law and police in our province. “The DA is in the process of writing to all political parties in the province including SAPS to join a roundtable discussion on violence, political killings and a way forward to rid the province of the scourge,” Rodgers said. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.