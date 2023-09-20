Call for more training colleges to empower the youth

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Human Settlements and Public Works MEC Sipho “KK” Nkosi has called on the government to build more Community Education and Training Colleges (CET) in rural areas to empower the youth. Nkosi was speaking at a sewing programme certificate handover ceremony for 93 sewing project beneficiaries who have been trained as seamstresses and seamsters through the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) to help empower communities around KZN.

The event took place at the Public Works offices in Mayville on Tuesday. It was held in partnership with the KZN Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs through its Operation Vula to help provide funding for the sewing project beneficiaries and to enable them to start their own business co-operatives. The sewing students were trained at the KwaZulu-Natal Community Education and Training College in Springfield, Durban, from 2021 to 2022, and were provided with accommodation and meals. Human Settlements and Public Works Department MEC Sipho “KK” Nkosi addressing the programme beneficiaries during their certificates handover on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied EPWP director Mpumi Khumalo said that the programme aimed to empower people with much-needed skills to develop themselves.

CET director Mhlumiseni Mbatha said that as a collective, the government and its stakeholders such as the Department of Higher Education and Training should join hands to empower the youth. “This is the government’s mission to address the lack of jobs crisis that is staring the country in the eye,” Mbatha said. “The Economic Development Department provides funding for those who want to start their own co-operatives,” he said.

Nkosi called for the government to build more CET colleges. “Instead of rural people flocking into urban areas, the government must provide them with education opportunities where they live. This will help minimise the problems of overcrowding experienced in urban areas,” Nkosi stated. Sewing programme beneficiary Zameka Maqhekeza said that when she started the programme it was difficult, but through her resolve and determination she persevered.

“Today I can make curtains, duvet sets, face masks, and overalls.” Local Big 5 Municipality ward 3 PR Councillor Agreeneth Hlela, in Hluhluwe, who accompanied 15 of the beneficiaries, implored the government to provide people who live in rural areas with more opportunities. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.