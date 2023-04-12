Call for N3 crash root causes probe

Durban — The Road Freight Association (RFA) has called on the investigators to find out the root causes of the fatal crashes, and why they were so frequent – so that they can be prevented. RFA CEO Gavin Kelly said the scenes on the N3 on Monday night were not what they wanted to see on the roads of South Africa.

“We cannot have our roads becoming places of death. The RFA offers its sincere condolences to those families who lost their loved ones. We also hope and pray that those who were injured will recover as soon as possible. South Africa, we need to think about the way we use our roads, to think every time we get into a vehicle. Whether it’s a truck, whether it’s a light motor vehicle, we need to think about how we are going to use that road,” Kelly stressed. Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said the N3 multiple vehicle pile-up death toll had on Tuesday risen to six after another victim succumbed to their injuries in hospital. The minister said, after receiving the engineering report from Sanral, that the road where the accident occurred was in good condition.

Chikunga said she had received a briefing from the investigators of the crash. On Tuesday, the minister, accompanied by KZN Transport MEC Sipho Hlomuka, visited the scene of the accident – which happened on Monday night on the N3 in the vicinity of Hilton and Cedara, near Pietermaritzburg. KZN Transport, Safety and Liaison Department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said the department was concerned about the accident, which had resulted in multiple loss of life and many injuries.

The accident involved five trucks, eight minibus taxis and 22 light motor vehicles. Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga (red dress) during her visit the scene of the accident which happened on Monday night on the N3 in the vicinity of Hilton and Cedara, outside Pietermaritzburg. | Supplied South African National Taxi Association (Santaco) spokesperson Sifiso Shangase said that as the KZN transport industry they offered their condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. He further asked drivers to be cautious due to road construction on some parts of the N3, and to always be on the lookout for misty conditions.

“We also appeal to the government to look into the influx of trucks on the country’s roads, because they cause a lot of road accidents,” Shangase added. Road crash survivor Jabulani Dlamini said he was on his way back from Mzimkulu to Johannesburg when he came across the accident on Monday night. “I was driving calmly around the Hilton vicinity because there were misty conditions. When I approached the accident scene, I met with the truck crash and two light motor vehicles. I parked on the side of the road. Many vehicles did not stop but were crashing into each other. I appeal to the drivers that they must reduce their driving speed, because it kills,” Dlamini said.

Facebook user Gerard Andre Daniels said: “Those trucks shouldn’t be on the road during peak traffic, or give them a slow lane. They are causing havoc on the roads.” Louis Govender said: “Not a good sight for an Easter Monday.” Charlotte Ponnen said: “So sad. Hope and pray for everyone’s safety.”

Twitter user LyndaJane said: “Looking at the number of vehicles involved, do drivers today take note of the weather conditions?” Luc Kazaba said: “People should, with such weather conditions, postpone their travel plans.” Ndebele Sibu simply said: “We say to the government, please remove trucks off the roads.”