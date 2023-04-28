Durban – They said vets play a role in supporting and maintaining the health of companion animals – and to ask how the health and wellness of vets can be supported. Saturday is World Veterinary Day and the global animal health company, Zoetis South Africa, is encouraging all pet owners to celebrate the critical role of vets.

Zoetis said vets play a role in supporting and maintaining the health of companion animals. Zoetis asked how the health and wellness of vets can be supported. The Business Unit Lead: Companion Animals, at Zoetis, Dr Tarryn Dent said vets had the unique opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of both animals and their human companions by treating illnesses, preventing diseases and educating pet owners about responsible animal care Dent said this is a profession that comes with many emotional stressors as well, and it’s these, and their impact on mental health, that they are focusing on this year.

“If you are an animal lover, your vet plays a critical role in your life and that of your fur babies. Let’s give them all the support we can,” she said. She added that pet owners could play a crucial role in supporting their vets’ mental health and wellness. Moreover, Dent said one way to support vets was through effective communication. “Pet owners can be transparent about their concerns, expectations and any limitations they may have, such as financial constraints or time commitments, while still being very respectful to their veterinarians,” said Dent.

She said this allowed vets to tailor their treatment plans accordingly and reduce the potential for misunderstandings or unmet expectations, which can be a huge source of stress. Dent said pet owners could also support their vets by actively participating in their pets’ care, and follow through on preventive measures like vaccinations and regular check-ups. She urged taking one’s pet to a local veterinary practice as soon as one recognised their animal was behaving out of character.