Call for speedy probe into death of father and daughter killed by truck

Durban - THE Department of Transport plans to follow up with police to ensure that the culpable homicide case of a father and daughter was speedily investigated. The pair died after being hit by a truck when their car had broken down on the slow lane on the N3 on Friday night. Department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said this was the second such incident in as many weeks involving a truck where lives were lost. "The incident is quite unfortunate and tragic.The (truck) driver must account for his conduct. Worryingly, is the fact that this is the second incident after the one which claimed the lives of two police officers on the M7. We are calling on the freight industry to take the issue of road safety and the behaviour of their drivers seriously." On January 25, two police officers died on the M7 when the car they were travelling in collided at the intersection of Edwin Swales Drive and the N2 freeway with a truck and were declared dead at the scene.

On Friday Tony Richter, 56, a Hilton College Director of Operations, and his daughter Alice had been on the N3 near Midmar Dam where Alice's car had broken down in the slow lane.

Richter apparently parked his bakkie behind his daughter's car and while the two stood between the two cars a truck crashed into his bakkie which bulldozed into the father and daughter.

On Saturday, The Witness reported that the truck driver told officers that he was unable to avoid hitting the bakkie, as he was travelling in the slow lane and another truck was next to him in the fast lane.

Police Spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said a case of culpable homicide was being investigated by Howick SAPS after a father and daughter were knocked by a truck.

"The father died at the scene and the daughter died in hospital," she said.

When asked whether there had been any arrest, Gwala said "the matter is still under investigation".

Hilton College headmaster George Harris said they were deeply saddened by the tragic and sudden passing of Richter and his daughter.

"In his 21 years at Hilton, Tony served as Life Sciences HOD, coach of the 1st XV, coach of the 1st XI, Lucas Housemaster, Ellis Housemaster, and most recently Director of Operations. He has also been a great servant of rugby development in our province, with an infectious enthusiasm for the game that caught the imagination of many young people. Notwithstanding all these accolades, the Hilton community know him best as a great character, loyal friend and entertaining raconteur. Thousands of boys who have passed through the McKenzie gates during his time here have a personal story to share about how he has inspired and entertained them," said Harris.

He described Richter as someone who "served, loved and lived with every fibre of his being", adding that he would be sorely missed.

"Our prayers are with his wife, Caro, and son, Nathan, at this awful time."

