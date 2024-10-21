Call for stronger road safety measures in KZN as accidents surge

Durban — The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has called for strong and visible law enforcement as road accidents surge in the province. This comes after three people were killed and several others were left injured following a head-on collision on the N2 Gingindlovu on Sunday.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said it responded to a head-on collision between two light motor vehicles on the N2 between Gingindlovu and Fairbreeze. “The collision has sadly left three people with fatal injuries, who were declared deceased, and a further 7 people sustained critical injuries,” Meyrick said. She said IPSS Medical Rescue advanced life support paramedics, Rural Metro Fire Department, EMRS, IPSS Search & Rescue and other services worked in difficult conditions to extricate and stabilise the critically injured.

“IPSS Medical Rescue transported 5 of the critically injured patients, with two being transported by various other services,” Meyrick said. IPSS Medical Rescue and other emergency services responded to a head-on collision between two light motor vehicles on the N2 between Gingindlovu and Fairbreeze. | IPSS Medical Rescue Reacting to the incident and a few before, DA KZN transport spokesperson Riona Gokool said the party calls on all relevant transport stakeholders in the province to be “out on our roads, enforcing the law,” as the rainy season begins amid increased traffic volumes ahead of the busy holiday season. “Hardly a day goes by without yet another horror crash on KZN’s roads,” Gokool said.

She said current weather conditions are poor, with an alert for heavy rain having been issued. “We urge drivers to take the necessary precautionary measures and to be vigilant, drive safely, obey the rules of the road and ensure their vehicles are roadworthy. Above all, they must remember that their actions impact other road users,” Gokool advised. She reiterated the DA’s call to KZN Transport MEC Siboniso Duma to ensure the province’s roads are made safer.

“This means increased visible policing, proper budget management, proper maintenance of current infrastructure and the building of new, modern, versatile, eco-friendly roads.” IPSS Medical Rescue and other emergency services responded to a head-on collision between two light motor vehicles on the N2 between Gingindlovu and Fairbreeze. | IPSS Medical Rescue On Sunday, Duma said that due to the “grumpy weather and predicted heavy rainfall, our teams from the Road Traffic Inspectorate across KwaZulu-Natal are on full alert and patrolling freeways and byways”. He had pleaded with motorists to take extra care as the roads were dangerous and slippery.

He added that they value the partnership with traffic departments in various municipalities and all law enforcement agencies. “We invite motorists to cooperate and work with us to ensure that we make our roads safer. “Collectively, we must double our efforts to ensure that we end fatalities on our roads,” Duma said.

Over a week ago, 12 people were killed in two separate mass casualty crashes in KZN. In the first incident, a collision between a truck and a seven-seater Toyota Avanza claimed the lives of eight people in Mandeni. In the second incident, a bus that veered off the road near Port Shepstone and overturned as it plummeted down an embankment killing four passengers.

The bus that veered off the road near Port Shepstone and overturned as it plummeted down a bank killing four passengers. | Supplied These crashes also took place on October Transport Month. According to the government, this month, the Department of Transport and its entities will showcase transport infrastructure services in aviation; maritime; public transport and roads. The month is also used to further advance the country’s road safety initiatives, while also creating awareness of the sector’s economic benefits. The department aims to raise awareness of the important role of transport in the economy and to invite participation from civic society and businesses alike, in providing safer, more affordable, accessible and reliable transport.