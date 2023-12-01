Call on Comrades runners to help raise funds to support children with cancer

Durban – Childhood Cancer Foundation (CHOC) SA is calling on Comrades runners to help save the lives of children living with cancer. The foundation is appealing to local runners to join the Race4Charity drive, which aims to raise funds to help children and teenagers who are battling cancer, as well as for cancer awareness programmes..

The organisation is one of six institutions selected for the Comrades Amabeadibeadi charity drive in next year’s Comrades Marathon. CHOC spokesperson Taryn Seegers said the drive aims to help support patients and families by providing essential care bags, food and accommodation, as well as awareness programmes on the early warning signs of childhood cancer. “By running for CHOC, people will not only challenge themselves physically and mentally, but also emotionally and spiritually. They will transform their kilometres into impact, and empower the lives of those who need it most.

“Every step they take and every cent they raise will contribute to these incredible causes, making your journey towards the finish line truly meaningful,” said Seegers. CHOC supports over 1 500 children and teenagers, and offers psycho-social support to over 1 500 families. “If an interested individual raises R6 000 or more, they will also enjoy exclusive benefits that will elevate their Comrades 2024 experience. They will also improve their seeding to the coveted C batch, putting them in prime position for an unforgettable race day,” she added.

People interested in entering the Comrades with Race4Charity can click on the following website and follow social media for updates and tips. https://enter.comrades.com/comrades/entries/new WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.