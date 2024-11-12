Call to action for patients ahead of World Diabetes Day

Durban — With World Diabetes Day fast approaching on Thursday (November 14), the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health MEC, Nomagugu Simelane, has taken to social media to remind diabetic patients of the critical need to adhere to their medication and diet. This was said during the latest episode of KZN Health Chat Dot, hosted by the department’s spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa, and published by the department, recently. It came amidst growing concerns over the rising costs and accessibility of diabetes treatment in South Africa.

Dr Khayakazi Nqiwa, a specialist physician, explained that diabetes is primarily linked to elevated blood sugar levels, which can result from the pancreas either producing insufficient insulin or the body failing to effectively utilise the insulin it produces. This condition can impact individuals across all age groups, both young and elderly, highlighting the illness’s widespread and indiscriminate nature. The importance of insulin cannot be overstated; failing to take it may have serious consequences, including increased risks of heart problems and kidney failure. Nqiwa identified common symptoms of diabetes such as increased urination, heightened thirst, and excessive food consumption.

“There are instances of being pre-diabetic, and that is when there is still hope of not becoming a patient. However, without the right diet, one risks becoming diabetic,” she said. Meanwhile, Unu Health, a health tech platform in partnership with Sweet Life – the largest online diabetes community in the country – launched their diabetes chatbot to help people navigate diabetes and save more lives. In a joint press release, they stated that diabetes is the number one killer of women, and the number two killer of men - despite not being a lethal condition.

The Sweet Life Chatbot offers expert diabetes and healthy living advice that is easy to understand, in the palm of patients living in South Africa, read the statement. They further said whether one has just been diagnosed with diabetes, or wants to understand what diabetes is, or simply wants some healthy eating, exercise and mental health tips, they will find it on the Sweet Life Chatbot. The chatbot also offers friendly advice – in English since November 1 and isiZulu on World Diabetes Day, 14 November – backed by experts, from South Africa’s largest online diabetes community.

Co-founder of Sweet Life, Bridget McNulty, said: “For the past few years, we have known that diabetes education on WhatsApp was the right solution for our community, but we were looking for the right partner to help us launch. “We’re delighted to have found that in Unu Health, a health tech platform that empowers South Africans to know their basic metrics and move towards better health.” Star Mkhize from Unu Health said Unu Health partnered with Sweet Life and sponsored the Sweet Life Chatbot development “as we were surprised to learn that there is no comprehensive educational diabetes information available in South Africa.”