Call to rush to a health facility if you suspect haemorrhoids

Durban — Medical practitioners said it was crucial that as soon as you feel discomfort when sitting down, or you feel like you are sitting on top of something even though you are not, to have yourself checked out for haemorrhoids mostly known as piles. Dr Bonga Khoza, a medical officer at Harry Gwala Regional Hospital, said it was important to visit a health facility as soon as you suspect that there might be something wrong whenever you go to the toilet to relieve yourself.

He said one of the most common signs would be to see fresh blood on your stool or in your toilet paper or toilet bowl. He said these things should alarm an individual to go and be checked. “Doctors in your nearest health facility would examine you. They could insert a finger in your anus to examine you. They would put on a gel-like substance to not harm you and check you. After the examination the doctor would be able to tell if you need surgery or medication,” said Khoza. “First-degree piles may bleed, but don’t come out of your anus.”

Dr Michael Scott Elliot, a specialist surgical gastroenterologist practising at the Life Kingsbury Hospital in Cape Town, said piles were a very common problem for both women and men. “Piles are also common in pregnant women because pressure caused by the foetus and hormonal changes can cause inflammation in the anal tissue. This tissue can also be damaged during childbirth, leaving pregnant women susceptible to the development of haemorrhoids,” he said. He added that they could develop from any increase in pressure in the veins of the lower rectum. Predominant sources of increased pressure include constipation, straining, diarrhoea and sitting or standing for long periods of time. Obesity and a poor diet along with family history may add to your risk of developing haemorrhoids too. Pregnancy, ageing, chronic constipation or diarrhoea can also lead to the condition.

Furthermore, Elliot said a thorough evaluation and proper diagnosis were important. He said bleeding may also be a symptom of other digestive diseases such as colorectal cancer, bleeding ulcers or inflammatory bowel diseases like Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. “If left untreated, haemorrhoids can produce several uncomfortable problems. Haemorrhoids can ooze fresh red blood too, and external haemorrhoids can be itchy, especially if the area is moist and irritated. Haemorrhoids, however, do not develop into cancer or any other serious colorectal condition,” said Elliot. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.