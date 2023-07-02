Call to step up climate action commitments, prioritise processing of Climate Change Bill

Durban — The DA in KwaZulu-Natal says that the province’s extreme weather is a warning to step up climate action. This was according to the portfolio committee on forestry, fisheries and environment DA member Hannah Shameema Winkler, on Friday.

Winkler said that in the aftermath of the significant flooding and landspout that hit Durban earlier this week, the DA called on Minster Barbara Creecy and the Department of Forestry and Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) to step up on its climate action commitments and prioritise the processing of the Climate Change Bill. “The severe flooding in KwaZulu-Natal in April 2022, as well as the latest extreme weather event this week, once again underscore the urgent need for decisive climate action. It exposes the vulnerabilities of our municipalities to climate-related shocks, a reality that needs to be urgently addressed in our national legislation,” Winkler said. “The current Climate Change Bill will provide an opportunity to address pressing issues of adaptation and resilience at the municipal level.”

Winkler said that municipalities like eThekwini, which are increasingly on the frontline of climate change impacts, are woefully unprepared to deal with wide-scale disasters. She said it was important that municipalities across the country were provided with the resources, support, and legal framework necessary to build resilience against an increasing number of climate shocks. The support offered to municipalities furthermore required technical capacitation and rigorous oversight to ensure implementation. She also said that existing legislation fell short of providing a comprehensive and actionable plan for our municipalities to effectively manage and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

“The Climate Change Bill must ensure that our municipalities are well equipped and empowered to adapt to the changing climate. This includes effective disaster management planning, local infrastructure development to withstand extreme weather events, and the introduction of sustainable, climate-resilient practices at the local level,” Winkler said. “Furthermore, we must accelerate our national climate action. We are witnessing the impacts of climate change now, not in a distant future, and our response should mirror this urgency.” Winkler said that the DA stood ready to work with all relevant stakeholders in crafting a strong, implementable and effective legal framework that addresses the reality of climate change and ensures the resilience and adaptability of our municipalities.

“We extend our thoughts and support to all those affected by the extreme weather event in Durban. This incident should serve as a stark reminder of the urgency of the climate crisis and the need for effective action,” Winkler said. She said that the DA would continue to advocate for climate action and for government readiness to protect citizens from the worsening impacts of climate shocks. On Thursday, Creecy said that the Climate Change Bill, once passed into law, would ensure a legal framework was in place for integrating climate resilience planning and resourcing at all levels of government.