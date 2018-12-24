Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency/ANA

Durban - The 17 days leading up to her bank depositing back into her account an amount she had withdrawn from an ATM but never received were daunting for a Durban woman. Phoenix resident Shireen Bux was especially concerned after receiving an SMS from Capitec indicating that she would not be reimbursed the R2040 that was short from the R3400 she had requested from an ATM in uMhlanga.

It was not until Tuesday, after the Daily New sent a list of questions to the bank, and she had laid a formal complaint with the Ombudsman for Banking Services, that Bux was phoned by the bank and later that day had the money deposited into her account.

“I spent a lot of money trying to get my money back. I used airtime phoning the bank and it has refused to compensate me for these costs,” she said.

Explaining the events of that November day, she said she wanted to withdraw R3400, but the machine indicated it had no R100 and R200 notes.

Bux said she then requested R2000 from the machine, and it came out in R20 notes. “I put my card back into the machine and requested a further R1400 and the cash came out also in R20 notes. When I counted all the money I had withdrawn, it came to only R1360. I went to the Gateway Capitec and spoke the manager there, who gave me a reference number,” said Bux.

While at the bank, she was told another client had also complained about getting less cash from the same machine.

Capitec did not answer questions about how many more similar cases it was investigating, or how many were specific to the ATM Bux had used.

It said it reviewed each incident on a case by case basis with the objective of addressing client-specific complaints.

“When the incident is logged, a full investigation is undertaken to establish if any technical issues occurred during the transaction. The outcome of the investigation will verify the validity of the claim being made, and the decision is communicated to the client. Should the client not be satisfied with the decision, they are advised to contact our complaints management department.”

The bank said it gave Bux back her money after it had investigated her matter.

Daily News