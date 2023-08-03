Car guards recorded trying to break into a car parked near a shopping centre in Overport

Durban — Videos have gone viral on social media after a couple of car guards were recorded trying to break into a car parked outside The Atrium in Overport earlier this week. It is believed that the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon on Juniper Road, opposite Gem Schoolwear.

Two car guards were recorded trying to break into a vehicle parked outside The Atrium in Overport earlier this week. Picture: Facebook Motorists took out their cellphones and recorded the incident when driving through the area. In one of the videos, a six-second clip, two car guards in reflector vests are seen trying to break into the driver’s side of the vehicle. There is a third car guard standing nearby. However, it is unclear whether he was with the duo or not.

In another video, a five-second clip taken closer to the scene of the incident, one of the two car guards notices that they are being recorded by someone in a vehicle and moves towards the person while saying something inaudible. The video then cuts when the person recording is confronted. According to Chatsworth Crime Watch, the incident was reported to community policing role players. Reacting to the incident, here’s comments form Facebook users:

Mariam Ally said: “We need to take back our areas, we need to form vigilante groups and forcefully get rid of them and make it difficult for them to get back in the area. We have to be consistent and persistent.” Kanagie Aroomugam said: “They making it bad for the honest car guards.” Gail Dean said: “Maybe members of a community should gather together and at a reasonable donation from those interested members, allocate recognisable clothing to people who want to become car guards. Take copies of identity documents for record purposes only. The only outlay would be the initial uniform. Then the car guard is known to all and hopefully will remove these other wannabe car guards.”