A Blue security officer was shot at when he responded to a panic alarm activation in Kloof. Picture Blue Security.

Durban - Bullets rained down on the vehicle of a security officer who responded to a panic alarm in Kloof on Monday.





A Blue Security armed response officer was lucky to escape without any injuries during a shootout in Glenart Road. He disturbed a gang of armed suspects stealing a vehicle





Brian Jackson, Blue Security operations director said the officer had come under fire after he responded swiftly to a panic button activation where suspects were in the process of stealing a white Mercedes Benz at around 10.45pm.





“When our officer arrived at the scene he noticed a the Mercedes Benz parked across the road. He heard the suspects who were still seated in their vehicle, screaming ‘get out of the vehicle’, before they suddenly shot at him,” Jackson said.





Several of the bullets hit the security vehicle but missed the officer who then shot back forcing the gang to retreat.

"They then jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot into nearby bushes. Fortunately, our officer wasn’t injured during the shooting. The suspects remain at large,” Jackson said.





Police recovered a cellphone outside one of the properties on Cato Road, a street near to where the incident happened.





Kloof SAPS are investigating the incident.





Daily News



