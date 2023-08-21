Case of cop who was brutally killed during the July unrest postponed

Durban — The Durban High Court postponed the case of two men who allegedly kidnapped and killed off-duty police officer Zolani Leadus Zuma during the July unrest in 2021. The pair is alleged to have torched Zuma at the back of his car after he confronted them for transporting people and looted goods during the unrest. The court yesterday had to postpone the trial to next week due to logistics problems and the defence not being ready.

Accused one, Mzikayifani “Kayelihle” Ndebele, 18, from Msinga Top is facing two counts of attempted murder, and accused two Sibusiso Ndlela, 19, from Nkanzimulo at Tshelimnyama in Marianhill is charged with kidnapping and murder. The State alleges that in July 13, 2021, during the height of the looting unrest plaguing the province Zuma was dressed in civilian clothes. Ndebele is alleged to have attempted to kill Zuma and Afrika Mthembu by shooting them in Tshelimnyama, Mariannhill, while Ndlela is alleged to have kidnapped Zuma on the same day. The police officer Zolani Leadus Zuma who was brutally killed in July 2021. Picture: Twitter The State alleges that Ndlela unlawfully and intentionally killed Zuma in a house at Nkanzimulo to which he had followed them as they were transporting looted goods. Moreover, at this house Zuma is said to have produced his state firearm and remonstrated with Mthembu and the accused.

“He was waylaid by Mthembu and Ndbele who dispossessed him of his firearm. Ndebele fired shots at him and in the process Mthembu was also shot and injured,” said the State. Furthermore, Zuma, injured, remained on the ground as the group decided what to do, and soon thereafter Mthembu’s son Lungelo, accused two (Ndlela) and others arrived and it was resolved that Mthembu be taken to St Mary’s Hospital for treatment. The State added that he was taken to hospital by both Ndebele and Ndlela and other assailants. Once there Ndebele remained behind with Mthembu and others while Ndlela and the others returned to the scene of the shooting.

“At the scene, the assailants decided that the accused be killed by placing him in his vehicle and setting it alight. Accused two (Ndlela) was then assisted by others to place the injured deceased into black refuse bags and he was then loaded into the boot of his vehicle,” alleges the State. It is alleged that Ndlela was with others in Zuma’s vehicle while the other assailants followed in Mthembu’s car. “They drove to Milkyway Road near Canyon Quarry where they set alight the deceased’s vehicle with him still inside the boot. They then fled.”