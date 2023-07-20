Case of man allegedly killed by his brothers in court

Durban — The post-mortem report, as well as the crime scene photo album, have been filed in the murder case of a man who died after an assault allegedly at the hands of his brothers and two others, including a woman. Husband and wife Joseph Bongani Mhlungu, 63, and Sarah Nobuhle Mhlungu, 58, as well as brothers Amon Thomish Cebekhulu, 60, and Themba Derrick Cebekhulu, 47, appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, where their matter was adjourned to August 25 for further investigations.

A police check on their criminal history (SAP 69s) was outstanding from investigations, the State indicated in court. The four are charged with the June murder of Morgan Cebekhulu, where the State alleges that the accused acted in common purpose in the commission of the offence they are accused of. The four made their first appearance in court on 6 June. This was two days after the alleged murder.

At that time, the State indicated that it would be opposing their bail application and asked that they move to an alternative address if granted bail, as they resided in the same area as State witnesses. On the next occasion they were in court, which was 14 June, they made their formal bail application. At that time, through an affidavit, the investigating officer told the court that Sergeant Sizwe Ngcongo outlined the summary of facts in the matter.

He said it was alleged that the deceased in the matter had assaulted a man with a bottle while they were drinking at the deceased’s homestead in KwaNdengesi, just outside Pinetown. “The deceased’s brother in-law, Bongani Joseph Mhlungu, assaulted the deceased with his hands, and he kicked him with his foot in order to punish him for his actions. The witness in the matter, Ayanda Ayabonga Cebekhulu, saw the incident and tried to intervene. Sarah Nobuhle Mhlungu, who is married to Joseph Bongani Mhlungu, also participated in assaulting the deceased, but she only used her open hands. Also, Amon Thomish Cebekhulu participated in the assault, using his open hands and later, the victim passed away because of the assault,” said the officer. The four accused are all out on R500 bail, with the condition that they relocate to the alternative address they had provided to the State.