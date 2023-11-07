Cash-in-transit robber who killed guard and wounded three schoolchildren sentenced

Durban — After a month of cash-in-transit heist-related incidents in KwaZulu-Natal, the High Court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing a security guard and 15 years in jail for robbery with aggravating circumstances. KZN Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said that on Monday, November 6, the Pietermaritzburg High Court sentenced Senzo Magwanyana, 42, to a life term for the murder of a security guard and 15 years’ imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Mhlongo said that on the day of the incident on February 14, 2020, G4S security guards were delivering cash to an ATM at a service station in Kranskop. One of the guards alighted from the armoured vehicle and was immediately accosted by Magwanyana and his accomplices. Magwanyana demanded cash and shot dead the security guard. He also fired shots and wounded three schoolchildren who were in the vicinity.

The criminals fled the scene in their getaway vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash which was later recovered after a shoot-out with police. “Magwanyana was later arrested and appeared in court. He was released on bail and never returned to court. A warrant of arrest was issued for him and in June this year, he was re-arrested at Clermont township,” Mhlongo said. “He appeared in court several times until he was convicted on Friday. Magwanyana was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for robbery, life imprisonment for murder, and five years’ imprisonment for each count of attempted murder. His sentences will run concurrently.”