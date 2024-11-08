Caterer feeds people’s souls and tummies

Durban — Rewriting the narrative of success from her roots in the rural area of Umbumbulu, Thembelihle Shezi is set to release her debut poetry single, Insizwa. A graduate of the Durban University of Technology, Shezi’s aspirations were initially in the vibrant world of theatre and production. However, the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 brought turmoil to the entertainment industry, leaving her uncertain and questioning her path.

Rather than succumbing to despair, she pivoted and carved out an entrepreneurial avenue by launching a humble popcorn business from her home. This initial venture was the first step toward a broader journey of self-sufficiency, which eventually extended to selling chicken feet and vetkoek. Despite financial constraints, these efforts proved fruitful, allowing her to manage essential expenses like data for communications and food for her family. Her resilience led to her receiving a nomination for the prestigious She Big 4 Awards in Kenya — an honour bestowed on a select group of women under 30 excelling in the foodprenuer category. Thembelihle Shezi. | Mayaba Media “To be recognised internationally is a huge achievement to me,” she said.

However, Shezi’s talents do not merely lie in the kitchen. Recently, she launched her poem Insizwa, exploring the profound themes of love and mental health through a unique lens. Set for release on November 29 at the DUT Courtyard Theatre, Insizwa will culminate in a multifaceted event showcasing a short film, play, dance piece, documentary, and poetry visuals – each inspired by the nuances she navigates in relationships. Shezi revealed that the project allowed her to reclaim her voice after facing the disconnect between her creative expression and the demands of a business.

Shezi reflected on her path, stating: “It’s not easy, especially because I am not funded as yet, but I have the best team.” She further explained that her work intertwines with her artistic and culinary endeavours as she prepares to “feed your souls and your tummies”. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.