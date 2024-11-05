Cato Manor community rallies to find missing woman

Durban — The case of 36-year-old Sihle Mchunu, who has been missing since October 28, has cast a shadow of worry and uncertainty over her family and friends in Cato Manor, Durban. Reported missing to the Cato Manor police, Mchunu has become the focal point of a community-wide search that has intensified as days pass, with the family urging more locals to join in the quest for answers.

According to the family, Mchunu was last seen wearing a vest and shorts, walking barefoot in the area, and her sudden disappearance has raised growing concerns among her loved ones and the wider community. Her mother, Bongiwe Mchunu pleaded for her safe return. “Sihle is loved and cherished by us all. I just want her to come home safe,” she said. Friends and family have united in their efforts, tirelessly scouring the community and neighbouring communities while putting up posters on social media platforms highlighting Mchunu's case.

Social media has become a crucial tool in their search, as they seek to garner attention that might lead to clues about her whereabouts. In a twist, Mchunu is a member of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQI+) community, which has prompted friends and community advocates to engage local support groups in the search efforts. Hlengiwe Buthelezi, chairperson of KZN LGBTQI+ said: “Our community stands in solidarity with her family. We must ensure that all individuals, regardless of their identity, feel safe and supported.”

Buthelezi revealed that there have been sightings of Mchunu, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the uncertainty. “It is a bit consoling to know that she may still be alive, even though we suspect that she may be mentally confused. I do wish she gets back to her family safely and in one piece,” she said. She further added that the mental health issues prevalent within the LGBTQI+ community further complicate Mchunu’s case, touching on a range of challenges from homophobia, family pressure, and relationship abuse to workplace discrimination.

Reflecting on the situation, Buthelezi said: “I spoke to her mum and girlfriend on Monday; they are as devastated as I am.” KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiwe Ngcobo said police in Cato Manor are still searching for Mchunu. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.