CCTV cameras to be managed by Metro Police in eThekwini

Durban — eThekwini municipality has taken a significant step in bolstering crime-fighting efforts and enhancing public safety. In a recent media release, it was announced that the City’s Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras will be transferred to the Metro Police Unit and the Fire and Emergency Unit for comprehensive management.

This decision comes as part of a strategic effort to ensure the city can respond effectively to both crime and disasters. The transfer encompasses the Emergency Mobilising and Communication Centre (EMACC) and the technical services functions, which will now be managed under the Information Management Unit within the Office of the City Manager. This initiative was adopted on 20 November by the Governance and Human Resource Committee, chaired by Councillor Nkosenhle Madlala. Previously, the management of the CCTV cameras, along with the EMACC, fell under the purview of the Disaster Management and Emergency Control Unit. However, concerns over misplaced functions prompted the City Manager to recommend a focused administrative realignment. The report underlines the necessity for better coordination and response strategies.

“We believe the transfer will facilitate a more efficient and targeted approach to crime prevention and emergency management,” stated Councillor Madlala. “Our goal is to ensure that the relevant units have the tools and authority they need to protect our community effectively.” As part of this transition, staff members associated with the current management of the cameras and EMACC will also be transferred. Consultation meetings were held with relevant stakeholders, including labour unions, on 11, 12, and 13 November, to discuss the implications of the transition. These discussions were facilitated by the management of the Disaster Management and Control Unit in collaboration with the Human Capital Unit.

The statement further stated that CCTV cameras play a critical role in monitoring diverse areas throughout eThekwini, contributing to public realm management, traffic regulation, crime prevention, and disaster response. The City has also committed to enhancing its surveillance capabilities, with an increased installation of CCTV cameras and an expanded presence of visible law enforcement officers in crime hotspots. The EMACC is integral for operational activities, responding to emergencies through the reception and dispatch of crucial information. Meanwhile, the technical service function will focus on the design, provision, expansion, and maintenance of the technology used in these endeavours. The first round of consultation meetings commenced in May, paving the way for this recent decision, which is set to be tabled at upcoming Executive Committee and Council meetings for final approval before full implementation.