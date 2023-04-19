Celebrate Mother’s Day with stroke of a brush

Durban — Sip & Paint Durban has teamed up with the Daily News as they prepare for next month’s Mother’s Day. Co-founder Tay Ndaba said they were very proud to be collaborating with the Daily News for their Mother’s Day event to be held at the Munies Hockey Club, Greyville, on May 6.

“We know how hard moms work and we want to give them a chance to unwind and enjoy a fun-filled day. “We cannot wait to host the lucky winners and give them an experience they will never forget,” said Ndaba. Guests would enjoy bottomless drinks, a harvest-table buffet and a memorable painting experience.

Sip & Paint will be running a competition where they will be awarding four complimentary tickets worth R550 each. To enter the competition and stand a chance of winning the complimentary tickets, find your details on Daily News media platforms. For more information about the Sip & Paint event, readers must visit the Instagram and Facebook pages at Sip And Paint Durban or contact Sihle at [email protected]