Ceta says it is committed to transparency and good governance

Durban — The Construction Education and Training Authority (Ceta) has actively engaged its stakeholders in an attempt to highlight its strategic plan aimed at reinstating efficient administration and transparent governance of the sector. Following the recent nationwide stakeholder roadshows, the organisation said it was firmly seized with efforts to enhance its operational and organisational efficiency.

Ceta’s mission is to create a solid skills base as a foundation for infrastructural development and economic empowerment. Ceta initiates skills projects and learnerships aimed at improving and developing South Africa’s human resources, including a construction workforce whose skills are recognised and valued in terms of the National Qualifications Frameworks (NQF). This was particularly aimed at ensuring that Ceta’s mandate, which included facilitating and funding of training within the construction sector value chain, was irreversibly consolidated.

Having been placed under administration in February 2020 by Minister of Higher Education and Training Dr Blade Nzimande, a new board and accounting authority was appointed in August 2022, under the leadership of the dynamic lawyer and economic transformation activist, Thabo Masombuka, the chairperson of the board. Masombuka said that the board had committed to avoid ever being placed under such administration again. “The new board is not only seized with the implementation of tighter administrative controls, but also committed to transforming Ceta into a beacon of excellence within the skills development landscape.

“During the roadshows, Ceta has reassured stakeholders about its commitment to transparency and good governance. “In the pursuit of these rebuilding objectives, several crucial steps, such as the suspension and disciplining of rogue employees, are being undertaken to clean up the organisation,” said Masombuka. Naturally, Masombuka added, this level of decisiveness would attract pushbacks from those employees who would endeavour to falsely discredit the management and board.

He said legal actions were being pursued in instances where employees were found to have committed criminal offences, such as fraudulent qualifications, theft of organisational assets and data. Stakeholders were therefore encouraged to look out only for Ceta’s official communication in that regard, Masombuka said. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.