Chancellor Zungu says Mangosuthu University of Technology should be centre of knowledge for Umlazi community

Durban — The newly-inaugurated Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) chancellor, businessman and owner of AmaZulu, Sandile Zungu, said MUT should be the centre of knowledge where ideas are conceived, developed and solutions found for the community it services. Zungu said MUT should play a vital role in providing the community of Umlazi, outside Durban, with services that will help uplift and develop them – and also bring the community and MUT closer together – and should not be seen as a university for students only. Besides providing teaching, learning and research, MUT can also serve as a centre where the local Umlazi community sources its knowledge and skills, he said.

“Imagine MUT designing a comprehensive and accredited course for taxi drivers focusing on customer centricity, embracing technology, cashless payment methods and Safety, Health Environment and Quality? “Giving these trained taxi drivers a certificate of attendance, which would restore hope and self-pride. For that certificate would say they have completed training at MUT.” MUT Administrator Prof Lourens Van Staden congratulates businessman and AmaZulu F.C. owner Sandile Zungu for his inauguration as the new MUT chancellor. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ ANA Zungu hoped to bring MUT closer to commerce and industry – which expect their needs to be served by the output of graduates that come from the institution – hence a symbiotic relationship is vital.

“Therefore industry will be more willing to support the institution. “A university is as good as the community it serves,” Zungu stressed. Zungu said that as unemployment continues to wreak havoc, MUT is better positioned to champion entrepreneurship beyond the university’s borders, by offering seminars on subjects such as cash flow management, tax planning and compliance, customer management and technology innovation in businesses.

“You can count on me to make this a world-class tertiary institution,” he said. MUT administrator, Professor Lourens Van Staden, said there is no better way to say thank to Umlazi than choosing one of its own to be the MUT chancellor. Van Staden stated that the decision is not only an expression of faith in the university’s immediate community, but is also a reminder that the destiny of the university and that of Umlazi are intertwined.

Van Staden said, “Your position in the business sector gives you the influence and respect that can change the fortunes of this university. I have no doubt that you will render your responsibilities as chancellor with great honour, humility and distinction.” Higher Education Minister Dr Blade Nzimande congratulates newly-inaugurated MUT Chancellor Sandile Zungu, while university founder Dr Mangosuthu Buthelezi looks on. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ ANA Minister of Higher Education, Dr Blade Nzimande, stressed the importance of MUT to have a proper relationship with technical colleges around Durban, and also to upskill their lecturers. Nzimande said that 99.9% of MUT students come from poor communities. “As MUT chancellor you may be expected to act as mediator and unifying symbol during times of disputes. Education provides the means for many in our communities to escape poverty.”

MUT founder, Dr Mangosuthu Buthelezi, said that he was proud that a son from Umlazi has ascended to the seat of MUT chancellorship. Zungu has always been hungry for knowledge, and becoming the best in everything he taps his abilities for – therefore, he has an indelible trust in him that he would be able to steer MUT to be the greatest institution it has always been, Buthelezi said. MUT founder veteran politician Dr Mangosuthu Buthelezi congratulates newly-appointed MUT Chancellor Sandile Zungu. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ ANA President of the SRC Vusumuzi Mthethwa, congratulated Zungu. Mthethwa pleaded with Zungu to ensure that the university equips students with skills necessary for the country’s development, so that they can get employment.

MUT staff representative Bonginkosi Zwane requested Zungu to avail himself whenever there are worker challenges at the university – and ensure they are amicably resolved. President of the Convocation, Sandile Dlamini, asked Zungu to help raise funding for poor and struggling students.