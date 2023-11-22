Change agents Keready all set to help eliminate GBV

Durban — A youth empowerment initiative Keready is ready to get to the root causes of challenges that contribute to the country’s gender-based violence (GBV) issues. The youth-led movement aims to create awareness and behavioural change interventions towards a safer community for all during the 16 Days for No Violence against Women and Children. The 16-day campaign is a UN global initiative that takes place annually from November 25, International Day for No Violence Against Women, to December 10, International Human Rights Day.

Throughout the year Keready actively engaged in educational campaigns designed to equip the youth, especially young men, with the knowledge, awareness, and understanding of the lifelong negative effects of GBV on victims. Dr Dineo Sefoloko, who is overseeing mobile clinics in the Durban-region, emphasised the significance of prioritising love, happiness, health and safety. “South Africa has one of the highest rates of GBV in the world. Let’s unite to halt violence, curb the spread of disease, and eliminate behaviour that poses harm to ourselves or others.

“It’s crucial to reflect on what truly matters, our health and wellness. Keready is able to do this through community events, and social media campaigns, as well as providing direct support for GBV victims,” she said. With 46 mobile clinics across the country, Keready is headed by teams consisting of nurses, drivers, mobilisers, and communicators and led by 10 young doctors. The mobile clinic actively engages throughout the year in educational initiatives designed to equip young minds with the knowledge and awareness necessary to identify, prevent, and combat gender-based violence.

Dr James Menyah-Artivor said the team wishes to get to the root causes of GBV with ambitious intentions to create awareness and behavioural change interventions towards a safer community for all. "By being in the communities with our mobile clinics every day, we are often the first point of contact to come across these cases and we want to play an important role in referring people," she explained.