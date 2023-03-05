Changes to People Mover bus service and a fare increase

Durban — Two quick changes - fare increase and maintenance - have already commenced at the People Mover bus service in the eThekwini Municipality, leaving residents with something to say. Recently, the municipality announced that the annual fare increase of R1 for the People Mover bus will come into effect from March 5, 2023.

This is how social media users reacted to the announcement: Riyadh Khan said: “You know what not all is bad in eThekwini, these buses are very good service in Durban CBD and beachfront. But can we see a little more sprucing up to our City adopt a spot maybe? Our city needs TLC and bins and toilet services in town.” Lebo Khoapa asked for aircons and the WiFi to be fixed too.

Alert South Africa said: “Still a great price it's been R5 for many years only a R2 increase speaks volumes. What it tells me is the municipality is not being greedy, they are taking their customers seriously and also bear in mind money is tight for all. Great stuff. Nkumbemfece Manyuswa Nyuswa said: “We are looking forward to our comfortable bus and thank you so much for the information, of course, everything is going up we have nothing to do about it…” Nargis Mahomed said they waited an hour and a half on West Street for the City Line on Tuesday (February 7) between 1.30pm to 3pm.

“Missed my appointment. Many parents were panicking as they had to fetch their kids from school. The service is deteriorating. Taxi service is far better and quicker at R8. I'm hopping in a taxi...... The aircons hardly ever work in the buses anyway, and if it does then most of the seats are wet with water dripping from aircons. It really is a People Mover! We all have to move from one seat to the other!” Stanley Maloka said: “Can they please fix the air-conditioning on those buses? Most of them have no windows you can open and the air-conditioning is not working…” People Mover bus service fare increase from March 5, 2023. Picture: eThekwini Municipality Meanwhile, at the end of January, the municipality said that the bus service had an interim frequency change.

Recently, the Daily News was informed by various sources that only nine People Mover buses were operational. This was after commuters were left stranded for hours following allegations that drivers refused to drive the buses because the buses were too hot. The incidents were reported last month when temperatures in the city were extremely high.

The municipality informed commuters that the People Mover buses were undergoing maintenance. “As a result, the frequency of buses has changed with immediate effect from 15 minutes to 30 minutes until further notice,” the municipality said. The municipality apologised for any inconvenience caused.

AM Peak: 30 minutes frequency

The eThekwini Transport Authority apologizes for any inconvenience. — Go Durban (@Go_Durban) February 17, 2023 Reacting to that announcement, people commented: Dunkley Tarryn J said: “If this is maintenance why is it not planned and warned in advance? How can you drop a sudden 15-minute delay on passengers like this with immediate effect? I smell a story spin going on here... wouldn't be the first time.” Michael Sand said: “Maintenance is planned in advance. I think you have a breakdown issue. Breakdowns are always immediate. Be honest in your newsflashes please.”

Alert South Africa said: "All the buses? This is madness, it's just badly managed. Come guys, get your house in order." Thoko Mubere said: "That's half the fleet out for maintenance... A 6-year-old can make a better maintenance plan."