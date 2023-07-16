Chatsworth police station deserving of Station of the Year title – SAPS

Durban — Looking back on service excellence, the SAPS Chatsworth police station is deserving of its title – Police Station of the Year. On Friday, the SAPS said that Chatsworth police station was currently the reigning Police Station of the Year. The station received the honour at the SAPS National Excellence Awards in November last year.

SAPS said the team was devoted to its duties, with every individual clearly understanding their commitment to their duties and excellence in equal measure. When it came to the core mandate of combating crime, the station managed to reduce certain categories of crime and improve its conviction rate. The crime detection rate of the station hovered between 84% and 100%, with the conviction rate for crimes committed against women and children standing at 100%. “Chatsworth police station is deserving of its title,” the SAPS said. Station commander Brigadier Ruth de Villiers is proud of the station’s achievements, emphasising that the achievements of the reporting period pre-dated her appointment as the station commander, although she had worked at the station in the past as the vispol commander.

“I told the members that they achieved this without my role in it. They are the ones who put service first to make sure the station won this award,” De Villiers said. At the time of receiving the award, she said they were overwhelmed. The achievement spoke volumes about the commitment of staff, management and the Chatsworth Community Policing Forum, who played an integral part in fighting crime, she said. “I must acknowledge Major-General Kevin James, my predecessor at Chatsworth police station who played a pivotal role in the station achieving the award. Every member at the station plays an integral part in the planning process to achieve the desired objective and goals,” De Villiers said.