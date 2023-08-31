Chatsworth resident shot, two cars stolen in home invasion

Durban — A man was shot and two vehicles were stolen during a house robbery in Chatsworth on Wednesday. According to social media posts, two vehicles were taken and a victim was shot on Wednesday night, however, one of the vehicles was later recovered in uMlazi.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Bayview police are investigating cases of house robbery and attempted murder following an incident that occurred on Marble Arch Road. “It is alleged that a man was shot through the door after entering his home by two unknown suspects and the suspects took a bunch of keys. The suspects also left the premises with two vehicles. The victim was rushed to hospital,” Netshiunda said. PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy said that a Havenside resident was shot and vehicles were stolen in a “ruthless” home invasion.

The PT Chatsworth ambassador retrieved full details of the two vehicles that were stolen and successfully recovered one of the vehicles, a Hyundai, in uMlazi G section. The vehicle was found stripped. | PT Alarms “Brazen criminals stormed a Havenside property yesterday (Wednesday) evening and fired shots at the resident striking him on the leg before fleeing with two vehicles, one of which was recovered stripped by PT Alarms Chatsworth ambassador in uMlazi G section, shortly after the crime,” Govindasamy said. He said that the PT Alarms Chatsworth ambassador was patrolling the Havenside area when he heard three gunshots. The PT Alarms officer responded to the direction of the gunfire and was flagged by a resident on Marble Arch Road. He also said that the resident pointed out the scene of the shooting where robbers invaded the property.

“The PT Alarms officer found one man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was rushed to hospital via a private vehicle,” Govindasamy said. “Investigations revealed that two armed suspects gained entry onto the property via the front entrance and forced their way into the house through the rear door. The victim allegedly pushed the door but the suspects overpowered the resident and fired three shots, one of which struck him on the leg.” Govindasamy said that the PT Chatsworth ambassador retrieved full details of the two vehicles that were stolen and successfully recovered one of the vehicles, a Hyundai, in uMlazi G section.

"Wishing the injured resident a speedy recovery," Govindasamy added. Meanwhile, in a similar incident almost a week ago, also in Havenside, a resident was pistol-whipped and robbed by gunmen after he opened the front door to pray. At the time of the incident, Govindasamy said that the resident opened his front door to step out and pray on Friday morning when he was accosted by three armed suspects who pistol-whipped and robbed him.

He said the suspects assaulted the resident and pushed him inside the house where his wife was. “The suspects demanded cash, valuables and the keys to the vehicle,” Govindasamy said. “At this point, the complainant’s wife pressed the panic button and the suspects fled with the homeowners’ cellphones.

“It is alleged in their hasty departure, the fleeing suspects stopped a vehicle on the road and hijacked an Indian male who also lives in the area,” Govindasamy continued. He said that the PT Ambulance Service and PT Alarms brand ambassador responded to the call for assistance. The victim was treated and stabilised on the scene before being transported to the hospital for further medical care. Police were approached for comment on this incident.