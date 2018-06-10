Durban -A few seconds was all that stood between Moses Matheatsie and getting his green number. Matheatsie was the first man not to make the cut-off time in the 2018 race between Pietermaritzburg and Durban.

The 48-year-old Johannesburg runner said he had believed that he would make the cut-off. “I am not sad at all.”

He said he needed to go back to training to make sure he did better next time.

Matheatsie, a chef at the South African National Defence Force, has been running for more than 20 years and has had nine Comrades finishes.

“If you have done Comrades once, there is a thing that is telling you to come back. I am not giving up at all. Definitely I will come back next year,” Matheatsie said.

One of the last people to make the cut-off was Pretoria resident Andre Venter. The 52-year-old said: “I’m very excited and very exhausted at the same time. This was my first and last run - I’m too old for this.”

