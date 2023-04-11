Child, 3, critical after being ejected from bakkie when it crashed into a wall

Durban — A three-year-old child was left critical after being ejected from the back of a bakkie when it crashed into a wall on Tuesday afternoon.
IPSS Medical Rescue managing director Dylan Meyrick said that the service responded to the scene of a single-vehicle accident in Isithebe, in the Ilembe District Municipality.
Meyrick said that on arrival, they found that the vehicle had driven into a wall, leaving the two front passengers with minor injuries and ejecting a toddler that was on the back of the vehicle.
“The three-year-old was found to be in a critical condition and additional resources were immediately dispatched. IPSS Medical advanced life support worked to stabilise the patient on the scene, while the AMS (Air Mercy Services) helicopter was activated to the area. The child has been airlifted to a suitable facility for the urgent care required,” Meyrick said.
“The two adult patients were transported to a nearby facility for further care,” he said.
Meyrick thanked AMS for taking on the case and the local security companies who assisted on the scene.
He added that the cause of the accident will be investigated further by SAPS.
Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident over the weekend, IPSS Medical Rescue responded to the N2 accident, just past Mandeni, where a light motor vehicle and a truck had collided.
Reports from the scene indicated three people were killed on scene and one person sustained serious injuries, Meyrick said.
He said the seriously injured person was stabilised by an IPSS Medical Rescue advanced life support paramedic and transported to a nearby facility for further care.
Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the cause of the accident had not yet been established and investigations were continuing.
“A sedan with four occupants was driving southbound between bridges 15 and 16 when the driver allegedly lost control and the vehicle crashed and rolled onto an oncoming truck. Three people were declared dead at the scene and one was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition,” Netshiunda said.
