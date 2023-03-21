Child, 9, among five people shot dead in Durban in two shootings within an hour

Durban — A child who was shot during one of the two shootings that took place in Durban within an hour died upon arrival in the hospital. That was according to Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen who said the 9-year-old succumbed to her injuries on arrival at the hospital.

“This brings the total to three dead from Peters Road and five shot and killed in Durban within an hour today (Tuesday),” Van Reenen said. The child was a victim when two people, a man and a woman were shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Springfield Park on Tuesday afternoon. Van Reenen said at approximately 2.30pm, Emer-G-Med paramedics together with Netcare 911 responded to the scene of a shooting incident on Peters Road in Springfield Park.

He said on arrival on the scene, a Volkswagen Amarok was found to have been sprayed with high-calibre bullets. “Two occupants in the front of the vehicle, an adult male and female were declared dead on arrival of paramedics,” Van Reenen said. The child, who was seated in the back of the vehicle, was found in a critical condition.

“Advanced Life Support intervention was needed to stabilise her and due to her extensive injuries, she went into a state of cardiac arrest. CPR efforts were successful and she was rushed by ambulance under the care of an Emergency Care Practitioner to a nearby hospital for further care,” Van Reenen said. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that a 42-year-old man and his 34-year-old wife were fatally wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting on Peter Road in Springfield on Tuesday afternoon. Their nine-year-old daughter also sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital. “The motive of the killing is unknown as yet, although preliminary investigations suggest that the man who was shot was allegedly involved in drug and gang-related activities in Chatsworth and was a person of interest in some cases which are being investigated by the Hawks,” Netshiunda said.

He said the suspects are unknown and a search for them is underway. Earlier, Van Reenen said two people were killed in a shooting in Berea in Durban. He said at around noon, Emer-G-Med paramedics together with ALS Paramedics Medical Services responded to the scene of a shooting incident on Carters Avenue in Berea.

Van Reenen said on arrival at the scene, two men were found with multiple gunshot wounds. “The first was declared dead on arrival of paramedics while the other was found in a critical condition. Advanced life support resuscitation efforts were attempted; however the man succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on the scene,” Van Reenen said. He said the facts surrounding the incidents and the events preceding the incidents were unclear and would form the subject of a police investigation.

Netshiunda said the taxi violence unit in KwaZulu-Natal is investigating two counts of murder after two taxi owners were shot and fatally wounded at the corner of Cannongate Road and Carter Road in Berea. "Reports indicate that the two were seated inside a taxi when two gunmen, armed with a rifle and a pistol, fired shots at them. The motive of the shooting has not yet been confirmed but taxi-related violence cannot be ruled out. Suspects are reported to have fled the scene in a silver Polo sedan," Netshiunda said.