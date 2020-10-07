Children exposed to abuse under lockdown

Durban - UNICEF South Africa and its child protection partners have warned that children are facing a risk of abuse and violence as a result of the Covid-19. Alarm was raised ahead of the virtual African Child Trauma Conference being held today and tomorrow by Jelly Beanz, Unicef SA, End Child Prostitution and Trafficking International and the Teddy Bear Foundation. According to Unicef SA, Childline SA reported a more than 36.8% increase in calls for help in August this year, compared to the same month last year. The data coincided with reports from health-care facilities concerning the number of severe injuries among child abuse referrals. Unicef SA representative Christine Muhigana said violence against children at any time was unacceptable. “It’s extremely concerning that at a time of national and global crisis, children are facing violence and abuse at such horrific levels,” said Muhigana.

The Covid-19 lockdown measures in the country had helped slow down the spread of the virus, but in some cases further isolated vulnerable children at home and disrupted prevention and response services.

Unicef’s recent global report, titled "Protecting Children from Violence in the Time of Covid-19", noted how children behind closed doors and away from school face increased risks of abuse and violence.

“Parents, families and individuals are understandably facing extreme stress due to the Covid-19 impact, but children should not bear the brunt of this,” said Muhigana.

Childline KZN acting director Adeshini Naicker agreed that although the lockdown was effective in curbing the virus, it created a pandemic of another type - domestic violence and sexual abuse against children.

Naicker said lowered lockdown levels meant that families would not be in such close proximity anymore as most adults and pupils had also returned to work and school.

“There will most definitely be cases reported in this period, but at least services available for children will be more available with most organisations now working normal hours,” she said.

Children’s rights activist Joan van Niekerk said they did not have any reliable figures at this point.

“I think what they (Unicef) mean is that with the relieving of the regulations, more reporting is likely to happen because children will report what happened to them during that lockdown period, especially with return to school, because teachers are very trusted individuals,” said Van Niekerk.

