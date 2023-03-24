Children showered with milk, toys, tables, chairs and more during the Daily News Milk Fund activation

Durban — Children at the Qalakahle ECD (early childhood development) Centre beamed with happiness when they were showered with presents from the Daily News and AmaZulu FC as part of the Daily News Milk Fund activation on Friday. All the children at Qalakahle have parents who are street vendors.

As part of the gifts, children received desks, chairs, milk, toys and Daily News 145th birthday celebration cupcakes. The Daily News and AmaZulu FC donated milk, tables, chairs and toys to children at Qalakahle ECD Centre. Picture: Tumi Pakkies Daily News editor, Ayanda Mdluli, said the aim of the Daily News Milk Fund is to be a foundation that sources milk and formula for very young children and babies that are disadvantaged and whose parents do not have the means to properly provide for them. “We are here today as part of our 145th birthday to do a give-away to some of the disadvantaged children communities that we serve.

“We are there because it's our way of giving back to the communities that we serve and it's our way of giving the young and the hopeless the chance for them to be able to grow and to be big, strong and play a beautiful role in our society,” said Mdluli. He said this initiative was started many years ago as part of the Daily News Corporate Social Investment (CSI) responsibility as Durban’s premium media publication. “We are in a country where poverty is prevalent and the issues of hunger are still widespread.

“This initiative is us just trying to be part of the change that we would like to see in the communities that we serve by ensuring that we are doing the best we can to try and alleviate the negative impact of poverty and hunger in the society,” said Mdluli. The Daily News and AmaZulu FC with the children at Qalakahle ECD Centre during the Daily News Milk Fund Drive at Mansel Road in Stamford Hill. Picture: Tumi Pakkies AmaZulu CSI manager, Mpho Dintwa, said they were happy to honour the Daily News invite. “We donated some essentials to the kids because it is important for us as a club to involve ourselves in activities that uplifts the communities,” said Dintwa.