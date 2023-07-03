‘Children’s safety very vital’, says Childline

Durban — The organisation that advocates for the rights of children, protecting them from all forms of violence and other child dangers, has called upon parents and guardians to ensure that their children are kept safe at all times. This after two young children, a two-year-old girl and her eight-month-old sister were burned to death when fire broke out in a house in Mandlanzini area, outside Richards Bay, under Umhlathuze Municipality on Friday night.

Childline KZN acting director Adeshini Naicker said: “I think it goes without saying that as parents we need to not only exercise caution around children’s safety, but teach our children about the dangers that lurk in our homes, such as stoves, kettles, irons, candles, gas, and others. Unfortunately, in today's economic climate most parents have to work and the majority of them cannot afford after-care or nannies to look after their children. Therefore the onus lies on us as parents and adults to ensure that adequate measures are taken to ensure that our children are kept safe.” In her response to the incident, the KZN MEC for Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza extended her deepest condolences to the Khetha family that was affected by the tragic loss of two young lives. It is reported that Lwandoluhle Khetha and her eight-month-old sister Kwanelisiwe Khetha, lost their lives in a devastating house fire while left unattended by their father.

The local residents who saw the house getting gutted down said that despite their brave attempts to escape, the little girls were unable to open the door in time. Khoza expressed profound sadness over the loss of these innocent toddlers, emphasising that the death of any child is an unbearable tragedy. She said that she stood in solidarity with the grieving family during this incredibly difficult time, offering sincere sympathies and unwavering support.

Khoza emphasised the importance of safeguarding children from various potential hazards such as drowning, poisoning and accidents within the home and community, and also to be guarded against incidents of abuse. “We call upon parents and caregivers to assume responsibility for taking every necessary precaution to protect their children. We urge the public to redouble their efforts in creating a safe and nurturing environment for all children to thrive, grow and flourish,” she said. Khoza added that this tragic incident serves as a poignant reminder of the critical role parents play in child protection.

“As we conclude Child Protection Month, we are in deep pain of losing innocent souls like this. We appeal to all parents and caregivers to remain vigilant, proactive and dedicated to ensuring a safe environment for their children.” To enhance preparedness, it is essential for homes to have clear emergency escape routes and conduct regular fire safety drills and discussions on fire prevention measures. She added that the department of social development remained committed to providing support, education and resources to parents, caregivers and communities to ensure the safety and well-being of all children in the province of KZN.

Khoza dispatched a team of social workers to provide psycho-social support to the grieving family. These professionals, Khoza added, will remain with the family even after the funeral, until after the children are laid to rest on Sunday. Attempts to contact the family of the victims failed.