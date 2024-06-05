Chiropractors preparing to host annual congress

The event featured a keynote address by Dr Sachin Baba, a prominent orthopaedic surgeon, who shared valuable insights on nutrition in orthopaedic surgery. The presentation was followed by a research presentation by Dr Tamia Abrahams.

Durban — The Chiropractic Association of South Africa (Casa) KwaZulu-Natal region held its quarterly branch meeting at Busamed Gateway Hospital.

As the only national association dedicated to the interests of chiropractors in South Africa, Casa is fervently preparing for its national annual congress from September 6 to 8 at the Radisson Blu Hotel.

The congress is expected to attract a diverse group of local and international chiropractors, academics and students, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange within the chiropractic community.

One of the most cherished projects of the association is the Casa Cares initiative, a programme that emerged in response to the Covid-19 lockdown and the insurrection in KZN.