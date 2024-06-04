CIT robbery rocks Durban, leaving two dead

Durban — On Monday, two suspected cash-in-transit robbers were shot and fatally wounded when they started a gunfight with police in Phoenix. It was reported that eight suspects had been involved. From that number, two were shot dead, one was injured and sent to hospital; while five are on the run.

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda provided an update on the incident. He said, “The police's multidisciplinary team, involving officers from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks, Provincial Tracking and Tracing Team, Tactical Response Team (TRT) and K9 Unit were searching for the suspects who committed a cash in transit robbery in Kranskop on Monday afternoon. “After an extensive search throughout the night, the suspects were spotted at Bhamshela in Tongaat. Having defied police's instruction to stop, a high speed chase ensued.”

The suspects' vehicle crashed against a lamp pole along the Phoenix Highway. The suspects got out of the vehicle and started shooting at police. “A shoot-out ensued and two suspects were fatally shot, one next to the vehicle, while the other was shot inside a residence where he had run into as he continued shooting at the police. “Three rifles and a pistol, several rounds of ammunition as well as an undisclosed amount of money were found in possession of the suspects.

“One suspect was later arrested after he was located at a block of flats with gunshot wounds. “The search for the other suspects is under way with police following blood stains into the bushes. Though no police officer was injured, a police vehicle was sprayed with bullets from the suspects.” Nearby hospitals and medical centres have been informed about the shoot-out and asked to report any patient with suspected gunshot wounds to the police, he said.