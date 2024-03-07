Durban — The eThekwini Municipality employees arrested for their participation in the illegal and violent strike will remain behind bars until next week. The 13 City workers were remanded in custody at the Durban Central cells until March 13 and 14 for a bail application.

Prince Nzama, Xolani Mfeka, Sipho Mhlaba, Mtokozisi Tshangase, Ndumiso Xulu, Nhlanhla Champion, Bhekabakuloo Hlongwa, Sipho Biyela, Noxolo Mantshange, Precious Ngcobo, Sonwabile Ncayiyane, Philani Ndlovu and Thuthukani Tenza appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. They face charges of public violence and tampering with and damaging infrastructure. They were arrested on Monday for defying a court order prohibiting them from participating in an illegal strike.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said Sydenham police arrested 13 protesters, aged between 36 and 59, for contravention of the court order, damage to infrastructure and malicious damage to property. “Their arrest came after a group of municipal employees had gathered at the municipal offices on Electron Road. They allegedly put sand on the floor and burnt trees. They were forcing other employees out of their offices and damaged the gate,” she said. The courtroom was packed with leadership from the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) and relatives of the accused.

Prosecutor Calvin Govender indicated the State would oppose bail. Meanwhile, eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on Wednesday instructed City administration to take all the necessary legal steps to ensure that employees engaged in the illegal strike action return to work or face dismissal. These instructions were made during a Special Executive Committee (EXCO) meeting convened to assess the City’s interventions since the strike began on February 27.