City’s inaugural Miss eThekwini Curvaceous beauty pageant to empower women

Durban — The eThekwini Municipality has introduced the Miss eThekwini Curvaceous beauty pageant which will, among other things, empower women in various ways. In a statement on Tuesday morning, the municipality’s communications unit said that the City’s Parks, Recreation and Culture Unit had introduced the Miss eThekwini Curvaceous beauty pageant.

“The objective of this initiative is to empower women to become self-sufficient in society and to boost their self-esteem,” the municipality said. “The competition also seeks to empower women who are otherwise overlooked in the beauty and fashion industry and to advocate against discrimination and stereotyping.” The municipality said auditions for the inaugural pageant will be held from March 2 to 23, in four regions of eThekwini from 7am to 3pm.

The criteria are simple - self-confident, curvaceous women of all races are encouraged to participate in this “exciting and empowering” programme which will take place in major shopping centres as follows: Phoenix Plaza: March 2

The Workshop Shopping Centre - CBD: March 9

Chatsworth Centre: March 16

Hammarsdale Junction: March 23 Curvaceous women are invited to audition as per the below requirements: Between the ages of 16 - 35 years (bring ID or birth certificate)

Only women from size 36 and above are welcome to participate in Miss Curvaceous Queen Categories:

Miss Curvaceous Teen: 16 – 21 years

Miss Curvaceous Queen: 22 – 35 years EThekwini residents only (councillor letter or utility bill) Clothing: Jeans and T-shirt with heels.

No make-up.

No facial piercings and tattoos.

Hairstyle to not cover your face: up-style. “The winner of Miss eThekwini Curvaceous 2024 will be crowned at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre on April 26, 2024,” the municipality said.

“Contestants have a chance to win cash prizes, gifts, mentorship and development activities as well as participating in major empowerment programmes.” The municipality said the pageant was not open to municipal staff. For more information on Miss eThekwini Curvaceous pageant, contact [email protected] or [email protected]