Claim of DA members jumping ship ‘merely ANC deceit’

Durban — The DA is convinced that it is going to retain Ward 73 in the coming by-election and says the ANC is deceiving itself in its claim that more than 100 DA members have jumped ship and joined the ANC. The ANC had issued a statement after its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, welcomed more than 100 former DA members of Ward 73 in Chatsworth, last Saturday.

The ANC also accused the DA of spreading divisive politics and was adamant it was going to win the by-election due to be held on Wednesday. DA provincial chairperson Dean Macpherson asked, if Ward 73 had poor service delivery, the ANC took a former DA councillor and use him as its ward councillor nominee? “We don’t know those people they were parading when they claimed President Cyril Ramaphosa was welcoming them last Saturday. Where is the membership of all those people they claimed were from the DA?

“In fact, they just took people from the streets of Chatsworth and paraded them for ‘having jumped ship’ from the DA to the ANC. The only person we are aware of is Ronnie Pillay, who was the DA councillor, all those other members they are boasting of are just make-belief,” Macpherson said. The ANC said it saluted the community of Ward 73, which had rejected divisive politics in favour of working together under the banner of the ANC to ensure service delivery. ANC KZN spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said shortly after ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane interacted with the community of Ward 73 last Tuesday, they received reports from the residents that their concerns were being addressed.

“In particular, a team of engineers has already inspected the wastewater infrastructure,” Mndebele stated. “This team, working with local community leaders, has been tasked with ensuring speed towards the repair of damaged infrastructure to prevent the overflowing of sewage,” he added. In line with Ramaphosa having welcomed more than 100 former DA members, they commended the people of Chatsworth for pulling together behind a common goal of creating a safer and prosperous community.

He said they supported local community leaders and Pillay, in particular, for opening a new chapter for the entire community of Ward 73. “On May 24, we have no doubt that the community will vote overwhelmingly for Ronnie Pillay. “Let us come together and fight for a new KwaZulu-Natal, characterised by service delivery and socio-economic development for all,” Mndebele added.

IFP eThekwini regional leader Mdu Nkosi said if one was in government, they must provide service across the board, and not only serve those who belong to their political party. “As long as you are a citizen of eThekwini, you are entitled to proper service delivery, irrespective of the political party you support. “The people of Ward 73 are also paying municipal rates, and they will not like to hear the ANC making such divisive statements.