Clairwood Hospital burns after patient ‘set herself on fire’

Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health said it has launched a full investigation into the events surrounding a fire that broke out at Clairwood Hospital, on Thursday, resulting in the death of a patient. The department said a 41-year-old female psychiatric patient died after setting herself alight in the early hours of the morning on Thursday.

“The incident occurred in an isolation ward of the hospital's Internal Medicine unit, where the patient ignited the fire. At least 23 patients were safely evacuated from an adjacent ward, which also caught alight. “They were transferred to other available beds within Clairwood Hospital. The eThekwini Fire Department extinguished the fire, and no other injuries were reported. A full investigation is under way into this incident,” the department said. The fire was extinguished by the fire department (left), but it took four water tankers to do so. | KZN Department of Health The divisional commander for the eThekwini Fire Department, Justin Bateman, confirmed that there had been extensive damage at the hospital, particularly to Ward 1, where significant structural damage was reported.

“We had four pumpers to extinguish the fire,” Bateman said. The Public Servants Association (PSA) expressed outrage at the incident, calling for accountability and a comprehensive overhaul of the hospital’s Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) measures. Provincial PSA manager Mlungisi Ndlovu said the fire incident highlights profound failures in the facility's protective responsibilities towards its vulnerable patients.

“While we commend the hospital staff for their quick and efficient evacuation of patients, which undoubtedly prevented further fatalities, this incident underscores a profound failure in the institution’s responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of those in its care,” said Ndlovu. The union demanded urgent reforms, including a risk assessment related to the accessibility of hazardous materials within hospital wards, particularly in psychiatric units where such dangers can have tragic outcomes. Dr Imran Keeka, the KwaZulu-Natal DA spokesperson on health expressed condolences for the deceased patient and commended hospital staff for their rapid evacuation efforts. He emphasised the need for rigorous oversight and the urgent maintenance required in many of KZN's medical facilities to prevent further tragic incidents.

An Emergency Medical Service vehicle after hitting a cow on Thursday morning. | Department of Health Meanwhile, the Department of Health has reported that there were two road accidents involving Emergency Medical Service (EMS) vehicles on Thursday morning. One occurred near Mbazwana, on the R22 and about 15km inland from Sodwana Bay, where an EMS bus carrying 60 patients overturned after hitting a stray cow. One of the patients died, while the others all had minor injuries.

The other incident involved an EMS vehicle also hitting a stray cow, though no injuries were sustained in that accident. The ongoing crises have elicited responses from various stakeholders. The department and the PSA extended condolences to the families affected by the incidents while reiterating the urgent need for reforms in healthcare safety measures.