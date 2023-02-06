Clare Estate woman who was shot dead while on holiday laid to rest; killers roam free

Durban — While Shalima Ramsanker’s funeral took place at Clare Estate Crematorium on Sunday, her killers were still freely roaming the streets. Hundreds of people attended an emotional funeral for the 43-year-old, whose murder went viral on social media.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Ramsanker family’s weekend-away celebration in Uvongo, near Margate, turned into tragedy after an armed man barged into the holiday home and opened fire. It is alleged that Ramsanker and her family members were seated on the veranda in the unit above the ground floor when they heard the alarm go off on Saturday. They soon heard gunshots on the floor above them and they rushed inside for cover and closed the sliding door to the veranda. Ramsanker was allegedly trying to close the kitchen door when an unknown man fired several times at her. She was shot in the chest.

More on this Celebratory family weekend away turns into tragic nightmare

Ramsanker’s nephew, Sameer Lockrajh, 25, who was also in the home, and Ramsanker’s husband, Rakesh, declined to comment at the crematorium. Lockrajh told the Sunday Tribune that 10 adult family members were together for a weekend away to celebrate his parents’ anniversary, which was on Saturday, and Lockrajh’s birthday, which is today (Monday). “Shalima was with us and at about 4am the alarm went off. She had gone into the lounge to disarm it.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We then heard a loud gunshot, which seemed to come from above our heads,” the distraught man said. Residents took to social media to express their shock at the ordeal and shared their tributes. Deon Naidoo posted: “This is really sad for this poor soul to lose her life in this manner, enough is enough where is South Africa going with all these crimes and the perpetrators are just roaming around freely waiting and planning for the next innocent victim. Why kill when they could steal and get the hell out? Why kill an innocent mother, daughter, sister or aunt? Such sad news losing life at the age of 43 in this manner. Living in a country where there’s no justice, goodbye South Africa.”

Story continues below Advertisement

“Sorry to hear that. These criminals are set free all the time in spite of them committing crime all the time and instead of them serving time. Corrupt government and police commissioner. My condolences to the families. I pray God’s strength be with you. Rest in peace,” said Savy Pillay. Alta Horn: “That’s where we are now. We aren’t safe anywhere. We can’t go anywhere. Whether you are on holiday or for a weekend away. It’s safer to stay at home where you have the necessary security and are safe. Or safer than sitting on a holiday apartment’s veranda. How utterly sad is this.” Marion Van Leeuwen Cillie said: “What does the minister of police have to say now? Will he visit the family like he does for his own people? So tragic, on holiday and this happens! Firearms without a licence and legal citizens have to wait years or surrender theirs! What has this country come to.”

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said charges of murder and house robbery were being investigated by the Margate SAPS. “The suspect demanded money and took two handbags containing personal documents as well as bank cards. The suspect then fled the scene,” said Gwala. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.