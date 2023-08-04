Clarence Primary School celebrates a milestone of 118 years

Durban — Clarence Primary School in Morningside, Durban celebrated its 118th birthday on Thursday. Special guests included former teachers, principals and pupils came to cherish this milestone with a 2m wide birthday cake.

The cake had the school colours, red, white and blue. Some of the retired teachers from the school included Mike Orchard, Freddy Slabbert, Shadrack Ngubane and Mrs Nisbet. Addressing the pupils the current principal who is also the first male principal in the history of the school, Bheki Shandu, said the gathering reflects the tremendous work of their forebears whose contributions make them justifiably proud.

“Clarence Primary is privileged with an excellent environment, on top of its outstanding leaders over the years, for the pursuit of its education ideals. They started from humble beginnings under conditions more difficult than we are confronted with today,” said Shandu. He said they owe it to them that today, with over 1 150 pupils, they are counted amongst a few best institutions in the district of Umlazi. The school is situated at the heart of Durban, in Greyville, and it opened its doors on August 3, 1905, with only 300 pupils and 13 staff, including the principal. It was first named the Greyville Infant School, but the name was later changed to Clarence Primary School.

It still has the first building with the same gate as when the school opened its doors in 1905. The school became a Model C School in 1992, and started enrolling children from all races. Shandu said he was grateful to be associated with a school as diverse as Clarence Primary as it had more than 100 students from other African countries such as Ethiopia, Ghana and Zimbabwe.

“We are aspiring to provide students with cutting-edge experiences at their tender age who are destined to lead educational progress and expansion through technologically advanced teaching and learning settings,” he said. Clarence Primary school pupils and their teachers celebrated 118 years since the school was established Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency(ANA) Shadrack Ngubane was a teacher assistant at the school for many years. He shared some history about the school including the school’s change of uniforms over the years. “The school has a very interesting personal history. I was part of the Clarence Primary school family for over a good 10 years. I was mainly focused on being a teacher assistant for grades 6 and 7,” he said.

The former teacher assistant said it was great to see the progress made at Clarence Primary. “My love has always been with school children and I think it’s good just to be back again and to see the advancement in the school that I left last time. They’ve grown and I think it is just wonderful to know that we can see the progress in the school, especially where we left last time.” he added. Three of the current teachers at the school were students at the school in their primary school days.

Bianca Pillay is a Grade 3 teacher, Rashaad Timol is a Grade 7 teacher and Damien Pierce is the head of sport at the school. Shandu concluded that: “I take this opportunity to cordially invite all our stakeholders to join us in this remarkable celebration fit for a prestigious institution like Clarence Primary. We are provided with an opportunity to locate and organise the alumni to reconnect with their cohorts and relive their shared experiences.” He said work is certainly not over yet, the tasks continue to be more complex, resources continue to decrease but after a 118 years and they can all see the baton being passed to future generations.