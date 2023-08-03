Clarence Primary School thrilled to celebrate 118 years of teaching and learning

Durban — Clarence Primary School will be hosting a birthday party at the school on Thursday for its 118th birthday. The school is situated at the heart of Durban, in Greyville, and it opened its doors on August 3, 1905, with only 300 pupils and 13 staff, including the principal. It was first named the Greyville Infant School, but the name was later changed to Clarence Primary School.

Speaking to the Daily News, the current principal, who is also the first male principal at the school, Bheki Shandu, said the environment at the school was amazing due to the good relationship the pupils had with their teachers. “We are not only about learning and teaching. We also focus on the well-being of the learners. We encourage them to communicate and share if something is bothering them in school, or even at home,” said Shandu. He said he was grateful to be associated with a school as diverse as Clarence Primary as it had more than 100 students from other African countries such as Ethiopia, Ghana and Zimbabwe.

“Our school boasts a dedicated and dynamic staff, who are capable of reorganising it to refocus the school and restructure its work for relevance in a demanding environment. As a learner-centred school, all our efforts are geared towards investing our resources in developing Clarence Primary to be a technologically inspired school,” he said. The school became a Model C School in 1992, and started enrolling children from all races. A teacher who has been with the school for 23 years, Leon Chinniah, said it had been an absolute pleasure seeing the school become what it is today. “The diversity of our school certainly supports our ethos and makes for a solid foundation for our learners while allowing them to become enriched from each other. Our structured EQ programme runs throughout their curriculum and equips our learners with the life skills that are so needed by our young people in South Africa,” said Chinniah.

Three of the current teachers at the school were students at the school in their primary school days. Bianca Pillay, a Grade 3 teacher, said: “Reflecting and thinking about my past years at Clarence Primary School gives me a feeling of nostalgia. I have so many wonderful memories at Clarence with my friends and teachers. I feel so privileged to be able to teach at my primary school where I have my fondest memories. “Clarence has moulded and shaped me into the person that I am today, and it will always be my second home. As a past pupil, I understand the ethos and values of the school that were instilled in me. I am grateful that I can instil those same values in my learners today.

“I am passionate about making a difference in my learners’ lives as the teachers from Clarence made a difference in mine. I feel honoured to still have some of my teachers in school who continue to inspire and guide me. Clarence is the best school and offers sound education and a wide range of sport and cultural activities. The educators are passionate and driven. As a school, we strive for excellence and always live up to our motto, ‘Progress Demands Effort’,” Pillay said. Rashaad Timol, a Grade 7 teacher, said being a pupil and now a teacher at Clarence Primary School had been quite a journey. “Being able to give back to the school that gave so much to me has been extremely rewarding. My years as a learner from grades R to 7 during the years 1995-2002 will always be memorable. There's not a day that goes by while walking through the corridors that I don't reminisce about being a learner at this wonderful school.

“It gives me my daily motivation to go beyond for our learners. Being exposed to such a diverse environment, I was given the platform in my early years to succeed, be it on the sports field or within the classroom. Returning as an educator has truly been a dream come true. To be able to play a part in the great history at Clarence Primary will be something I will cherish for years to come. “Clarence Primary is not just a school of individuals, but rather a family. A diverse family that reflects the true Rainbow Nation of South Africa. My greatest wish on the day that we celebrate the school's birthday is that we continue to be successful and thrive on all fronts. Siyaphambili Clarence!” Damien Pierce, the head of sport at the school, said: “My family and I have lived in Greyville all our lives. Clarence Primary School has been serving the community since the institution's inception in 1905.

“My whole family attended Clarence, as well as myself and most of my friends. Clarence is a school that centres its origins around a family environment. When you step foot into these gates, you are considered family. Clarence is, and will always be, home to many learners and past learners. “The lessons learned as a pupil at the school formed the foundation of who I am today, and that's why I came back to Clarence as an educator – to pass on the good values, morals and ethics that were taught to me as a child. I wish Clarence Primary School a very happy 118th birthday.” The festivities are set to start at 10am on Thursday.